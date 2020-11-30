GM walks away from stake in electric vehicle maker Nikola

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors will not take an initial stake in the electric vehicle company Nikola, which announced that it would scuttle on of its marquee vehicles, an electric and hydrogen-powered pickup that was to be called the Badger. Shares of Nikola plunged 21% at the opening bell Monday. Nikola released updated terms between the companies for a supply agreement related to GM’s fuel-cell system , replacing an agreement signed in September. That deal would have given GM an 11% stake in Nikola in exchange for engineering and building Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. The deal appeared to be in jeopardy in late September GM cast doubt on whether a $2 billion partnership would close as scheduled.