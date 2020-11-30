Arizona reports 822 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 822 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and five additional deaths. The state Department of Health Services released the latest daily figures Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 326,817 cases and 6,639 deaths since the pandemic started. Hospitalizations continue to rise with more than 2,500 virus patients statewide occupying beds. More than 300 of them are on ventilators. The number of new cases is low compared to recent daily tallies that have surpassed 4,000. But experts say COVID-19 data could be erratic over the next week or so following the Thanksgiving holiday.