49ers to play 2 upcoming home games in Arizona
The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home. The 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Santa Clara County, California, announced new rules that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports starting Monday.