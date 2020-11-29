Police announce arrest in deadly Glendale shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a woman wounded.

Authorities say a wounded man and woman were encountered inside a vehicle in central Glendale on Saturday evening. They were transported to the hospital and the wounded man was pronounced dead. Police arrested Vincel Lee Perkins in connection with the shootings.

Vincel Lee Perkins was arrested in connection with the shootings and was being held Sunday at Maricopa County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. No further information was immediately available.