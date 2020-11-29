Pats keep playoff hopes alive with 20-17 win over Cardinals

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nick Folk kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the New England Patriots rallied in the second half to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. James White rushed for two touchdowns for the Patriots, who earned seventh victory in eight meetings with the Cardinals to keep alive their playoff hopes. Arizona hasn’t beaten New England since 2012. Cam Newton struggled Sunday, finishing 9 of 18 for 84 yards and two interceptions. But New England’s defense held Arizona’s top-ranked offense, which entered the game averaging 414 yards, to just 298. Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns.