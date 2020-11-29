Patriots’ goal-line stand proves key win over Cardinals

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have had several moments this season when they haven’t been able to make a big play when they’ve needed to in close games. If they qualify for the playoffs, they may look back on their goal-line stand at the end of the first half of Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cardinals as one of the plays that got them there. Trailing 10-7, safety Adrian Phillips said the play gave the Patriots a needed emotional lift. They scored the first 10 points of the second half and never trailed the rest of the way.