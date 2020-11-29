No. 7 Arizona pulls away in 2nd half to beat N Arizona 76-63

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Aari McDonald added 18 points and No. 7 Arizona opened its season with a 76-63 victory over Northern Arizona on Sunday. McDonald scored in double figures for a 67th straight game, which is the nation’s longest active streak. She was named a preseason All-American earlier this month. She made just 6 of 17 of her shots but affected the game in other ways, finishing with eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals.