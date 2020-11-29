Navajo Nation health director named to Biden COVID-19 board

PHOENIX (AP) — The executive director of the Navajo Nation Department of Health has been named a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board.

KPHO-TV reported Dr. Jill Jim was among the board members announced as part of Biden’s transition team preparing to implement the president-elect’s coronavirus containment plans.

The Navajo Nation member’s work has focused on preventing chronic diseases and addressing healthcare and health disparities involving Native Americans and Alaska Natives. She most recently served as a cabinet member in the administration of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer.