Felton runs for career-high 206 yards as UCLA beats Arizona

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Demetric Felton rushed for career-high 206 yards and a touchdown, Brittain Brown added two scores and UCLA defeated Arizona 27-10 at the Rose Bowl. Felton is the 15th player in UCLA history to post a 200-yard game and the first since Joshua Kelley did it against USC in 2018. The senior, who finished with 230 scrimmage yards, had 134 rushing yards in the first half, including a 1-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to extend the Bruins lead to 17-7. Felton also had a career high in carries with 32. Brown, a graduate transfer from Duke, added 72 yards on 16 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to put the 2-2 Bruins up by 17.