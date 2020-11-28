Skip to Content

Arizona reports 4,136 more COVID cases, 36 additional deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — The state on Saturday reported 4,136 additional known COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 322,774 cases and 6,624 deaths. The Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard also reports that COVID-19-related hospitalizations reached 2,383 as of Friday, including 553 patients in beds in intensive-care units. Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases, daily deaths and COVID-19 testing positivity in Arizona all increased in the past two weeks. That’s according to data from The COVID Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins University.  

