Arizona agency: Suspect shot by troopers after pointing gun

BOUSE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say Arizona state troopers shot and wounded a possible suspect in a fatal drive-by killing in Nevada and other incidents when the man allegedly pointed a gun at a trooper approaching a crashed vehicle. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the vehicle that crashed Thursday in La Paz County reportedly was involved in several earlier incidents in which shots were fired at vehicles in the Parker area. The DPS said the wounded suspect and two other suspects injured in teh crash were taken to a hospital for treatment. A 22-year-old man was fatally shot earlier Thursday in Henderson, Nevada, at a convenience store where four other people were shot and wounded.