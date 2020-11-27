Warriors sign top pick Wiseman and second-rounder Mannion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors signed top draft pick James Wiseman, the team’s No. 2 overall selection out of Memphis.The center averaged 34.2 points in three games as a freshman for the Tigers before a 12-game suspension by the NCAA because his family received money during the recruitment process. While serving the penalty, the 7-foot-1, 240-pound Wiseman decided to turn his attention to the draft.Golden State also announced it signed rookie guard Nico Mannion to a two-way contract. He was selected 48th out of Arizona.