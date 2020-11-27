Pats draftee, Cards coach Kingsbury back to face former team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — An arm injury prevented Kliff Kingsbury from ever playing a regular-season snap at quarterback for the Patriots after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2003 draft. But he says he owes his coaching career to the year he spent studying under Bill Belichick. He’s gone from working in an offensive quality control role and winning a Super Bowl ring during his one season in New England to the head coach who will be opposing Belichick when the Patriots host the Cardinals. With a win Arizona can also add yet another blow to New England’s fading playoff hopes.