Navajo homes getting electricity with CARES Act funding

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (AP) — Homes on the Navajo Nation are getting electricity under a program funded by CARES Act money. With the funding expiring at the end of the year, crews are working 10 hours a day, seven days a week to reach more homes. Navajo Tribal Utility Authority spokeswoman Deenise Becenti says they’ve made it to 380 houses so far and there are 130 left to connect. Officials say getting utilities to more people will reduce the spread of COVID-19 on the hard-hit reservation by helping people stay at home safely.