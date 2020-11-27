Grand Canyon National Park to transition into winter mode

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park is about to transition to winter operations. South Rim changes taking effect Tuesday include converting Mather Campground to registration on a first-come, first served basis and suspending the campground’s showers and laundry services, park officials announced. Other South Rim changes include reopening The Hermit Road to private vehicles and suspending the park’s shuttle route along that road for the season. The North Rim will be closed to vehicle traffic but the campground will be available for winter camping and accessible by hiking, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. State Route 67 and all services on the North Rim are expected to reopen next May.