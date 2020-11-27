Cardinals look to notch 1st win vs. Patriots since 2012

Former Patriots draftee Kliff Kingsbury returns to New England for the first time as a head coach when the Cardinals face the Patriots. Kingsbury, a former quarterback, spent his lone season in New England in 2003 on injured reserve but won a Super Bowl ring. He is back as the second-year coach of an Arizona team that is one game behind Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West. New England entered the week in 11th place in the AFC and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.