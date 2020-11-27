Brown leads Arizona to 74-55 win over Grambling State

Jordan Brown had 19 points and 15 rebounds, James Akinjo added 19 points and Arizona opened the season with a 74-55 win over Grambling State. The new-look Wildcats looked a bit like the previous ones to kick off coach Sean Miller’s 12th season, knocking off another small conference school at the McKale Center. The Wildcats jumped out to an 11-point lead in the opening minutes and kept the Tigers (0-2) at bay in the second half to win their 12th straight season opener under Miller.