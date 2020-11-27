Arrests made in Arizona after Nevada drive-by killing

BOUSE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say they arrested at least two possible suspects in a Nevada drive-by homicide after a series of shootings in both states. The drive-by attack early Thursday at a convenience store in Henderson left a 22-year-old man dead and three men and a woman with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said three suspects were arrested late Thursday near Bouse in rural La Paz County, where the Sheriff’s Department said there were a series of shootings in Bouse and Parker. No details were provided.