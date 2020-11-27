6th Arizona state lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (AP) — A sixth member of the Arizona Legislature says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Andrés Cano, a Democrat, announced on social media Wednesday that he is not symptomatic and is in isolation. Cano was reelected this month. Last week, Democratic Rep. Arlando Teller of Chinle announced he also tested positive and was isolating. The most serious case involved Rep. Lorenzo Sierra, who spent several days on a ventilator after becoming ill in October. He has now recovered. Rep. Raquel Teran also became ill in October, while Sen. Lupe Contreras and Rep. JoAnne Osborne revealed their infections earlier in the year.