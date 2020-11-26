Skip to Content

From bullied to birdies: Haley Moore’s LPGA story resonates

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Haley Moore is a 22-year-old LPGA rookie. She made the winning putt in a playoff to clinch the 2018 NCAA championship for Arizona and qualified for the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur last year. She also has struggled with weight issues and self-esteem for much of her life. Bullies would call her fat, take her belongings, damage her personal property. Moore doesn’t hide from those moments or the pain they caused — or still cause. Instead, she talks about her story openly, sharing what she went through and how it didn’t stop her from achieving the goal of playing on the LPGA Tour.

