Arizona stops some transfers of patients from other states

PHOENIX (AP) — With Arizona hospitals admitting increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, state health officials have suspended some transfers of patients from other states. The Department of Health Services said Wednesday that out-of-state hospitals can still transfer patients to Arizona through direct hospital-to-hospital requests, but the use of the interstate Arizona Surge Line system was suspended until hospital occupancy drops again. The system was activated April 21 to expedite transfers of virus patients for higher levels of care, to efficiently use hospital beds and to equalize patient numbers among hospitals. Including all types of patients, intensive care beds reached 90% occupancy last weekend and remained at that level Tuesday.