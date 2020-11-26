Arizona reports 3,474 more COVID-19 cases with 44 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 3,474 additional known COVID-19 cases and 44 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals during the coronavirus outbreak to 314,326 cases and 6,568 deaths. The state Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard also reported that 2,209 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Those included 523 patients in beds in intensive-care units. Seven-day rolling averages of new cases and COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona increased in the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths declined, That’s according to data from The COVID Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins University analyzed by The Associated Press.