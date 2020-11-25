Vegas man found slain in Arizona; 2 other Vegas men arrested

MEADVIEW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas man has been found slain in a remote desert area of northwestern Arizona, leading to the arrests of two other Las Vegas men. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Jeffrey Earl Bushaw was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head outside Meadview on Sunday. he Sheriff’s Office said the investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old Christopher Albert Eash on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a dead body while 34-year-old Joshua Paul Stone was arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence and abandonment of a dead body. The Sheriff’s Office said a motive for the killing wasn’t immediately clear.