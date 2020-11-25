Navajo Nation reports 221 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz, (AP) — Navajo Nation officials are reporting an additional 221 coronavirus cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19. Wednesday evening’s update from the Navajo Department of Health brings the total deaths on the reservation that spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico to 640. Officials have implemented a three-week stay-at-home lockdown for reservation residents that is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week. People can only leave their homes if they are essential workers, have an emergency or to purchase food and medication.from essential businesses that are only allowed to be open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.