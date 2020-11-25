Arizona State holds off Rhode Island 94-88

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 26 points and freshman Marcus Bagley made three key free throws in the final minute to lead No. 18 Arizona State to a 94-88 win over Rhode Island in the Empire Classic. Bagley added 16 points while Taeshon Cherry, Josh Christopher and Holland Woods added 11 apiece in a game that featured 81 combined free throws, 55 fouls and two technicals. Chris Osten’s three-point play with 2:59 left gave the Sun Devils the lead for good at 89-86. Jeremy Sheppard and Georgetown transfer Antawn Walker led Rhode Island with 19 points apiece.