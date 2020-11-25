Arizona funeral director faces discipline for burial error

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona funeral director faces discipline for allowing a service to be held at the wrong grave site and then relocating the casket without informing the family. The Arizona Republic reported Mark Dunn has been issued a consent agreement by the Arizona State Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers seeking temporary suspension of his funeral directing license. Dunn has until Dec. 15 to accept or face a disciplinary hearing. Dunne did not tell Jeffrey Stern’s family about the location error during the May 2019 service and later directed another grave to be dug. He has apologized to Stern’s widow.