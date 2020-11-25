121 cases, 7 deaths added to COVID tallies for Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported an additional 121 known COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, increasing its totals to 15,374 cases and 638 deaths. Navajo Nation officials continued to urge the public not to hold in-person gatherings with non-household members on Thanksgiving Day due to COVID-19 risks. Tribal President Jonathan Nez said inviting guests and other relatives into homes creates substantial risks for families. He urged people to be diligent and to make good choices but he acknowledged that can be difficult. .he nation’s sprawling reservation is under a three-week stay-home lockdown to curb spread of the coronavirus.