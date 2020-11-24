More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — About three-quarters of Navajos enrolled with the tribe have applied for financial assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline to file an application is Monday. Already, more than 240,000 Navajos have applied. The Navajo Nation has about $90 million available for hardship assistance. The money comes from the tribe’s share of a federal coronavirus relief package. More money could be added to the fund next month if other projects fall through. Tribes across the country have until Dec. 30 to spend the money. Many turned to financial aid programs to disburse the funding quickly.