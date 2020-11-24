Man sought in New Mexico homicide believed to be in Arizona

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they believe a suspect in a New Mexico homicide has fled to Arizona.

An arrest warrant accuses 60-year-old Leonard Francis Kieran of murder in the shooting death Saturday of 57-year-old Kathleen Lorraine Vigil at her residence in the San Ildefonso Pueblo area.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Kieren was last seen driving a white 2004 Dodge pickup with Arizona license plate CFT9569 and may be towing a camper trailer.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Kieren has an address in Buckeye, Arizona, and a wanted notice said he was believed to be in Graham County in southeastern Arizona.