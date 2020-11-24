Arizona average of new COVID cases doubles in past 2 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time within six days as the current surge in the coronavirus outbreak saw the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases double in the past two weeks. The Department of Health Services reported 4,544 new cases and 51 new deaths as the state’s totals increased to 306,868 cases and 6,515 deaths. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases went from 1,651 on Nov. 9 to 3,630 on Monday. COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to increase, reaching 2,084 as of Monday, including 474 patients in intensive-care units’ beds.