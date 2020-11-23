Arizona reports 2,659 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona are reporting 2,659 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. The state Department of Health Services on Monday announced the latest daily figures, bringing the total number of cases to 302,324 and total coronavirus-related deaths to 6,464. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also continue to rise with more than 2,000 people now occupying hospital beds. The number of new cases is a considerable drop from the last few days, which has ranged from between 3,600 to more than 4,400. The state last topped 4,000 new cases in July during a summer surge after Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed business closings and stay-home restrictions.