Warriors acquire guard Oubre from Thunder for draft picks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Guard Kelly Oubre is joining the Golden State Warriors to give the team backcourt depth in the wake of Klay Thompson’s latest injury. Oubre was acquired in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors will send a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round selection _ via Denver _ to Oklahoma City in the swap. Thompson will miss the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon playing a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.