Tucson zoo prepares to start next phase of expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson’s Reid Park Zoo is taking the next steps in an ambitious decade-long, $80 million expansion plan. The Arizona Daily Star reports the zoo is adding more acres this spring to accommodate a bigger tiger habitat, an aviary and other improvements. The incoming new animal dwellers will include red pandas, fishing cats, sloth bears and a Komodo dragon. This phase of the project has been branded the “Pathways to Asia” expansion. The entire years-long renovation is primarily funded by a voter-approved sales-tax increase from 2017. Under the measure, the higher tax will gather between $8 million and $10 million in funding each year for zoo improvements.