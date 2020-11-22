Phoenix police ID young woman fatally shot at illegal party

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot at an illegal party in an empty warehouse. They say Lalaina Baldison was one of five people shot early Saturday. The shooter remains at large and authorities are talking to possible witnesses. Police say the four surviving victims remain hospitalized in stable condition. The victims ranged in age from 17 to their late 20s, but their names and ages haven’t been released. Police say the group didn’t have permission to be in the building and the four survivors may face trespassing charges. Officers responding to a report of a 5:30 a.m. shooting found only a wounded female in the warehouse and police say Baldison was pronounced dead at a hospital.