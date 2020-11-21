Vegas police: Suspect in car wash killing found dead in home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man suspected in a killing of another man at a car wash on Tuesday died from a self-inflicted wound in a home after police called on him to surrender. Detectives found the dead suspect Friday after another person came out of the house and told police he had just heard a loud noise inside the home. The suspect’s identity was not released. Police said the victim of the shooting Tuesday was vacuuming his vehicle when a car pulled up next to him and the suspect fired several shots before driving off. The coroner’s office said the victim was 40-year-old Elio Saucedo.