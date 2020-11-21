Skip to Content

Phoenix police: 5 shot, 1 fatally, during party in warehouse

10:51 am AP - Arizona NewsLocal News

PHOENIX (AP) –  Phoenix Police say five people were shot, one fatally, at an party in an empty warehouse early Saturday.

Sgt. Ann Justus said officers responding to a report of a shooting at 5:30 a.m. found only a wounded female in the warehouse and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

At about the same time, four other people with gunshot wounds arrived at various medical facilities, and Justus said police believed they also had been at the warehouse.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the dead person was an adult but that the victims’ ages apparently ranged from 17 to late 20s.

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

