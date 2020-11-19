US safety agency seeks input on autonomous vehicle rules

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is asking for public comment on how it should regulate safe deployment of self-driving vehicles. Seeking public comment is an early step in drawing up possible regulations, but that process takes years and could be changed by the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. So far the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken a voluntary approach to autonomous vehicles without standards and regulations. That has brought criticism from the National Transportation Safety Board and safety advocates for being too hands-off. NHTSA said Thursday it wants public input on potential regulation of autonomous vehicle sensors and other aspects of the technology.