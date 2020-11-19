Satellite or weather balloon crashes in eastern Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Navajo Nation officials in eastern Arizona are trying to determine if a satellite or a high-altitude weather balloon crash-landed in a remote area of the reservation. The vice president of the tribe’s Dennehotso Chapter told The Arizona Republic that the object landed about 1,200 feet from his home while he was away in Tuba City. A Navajo Nation Council delegate says the gray object appeared to have four large solar panels with an orange parachute. The object was described as a satellite that crash-landed in the remote area of Dennehotso, a community about 25 miles east of Kayenta.