Murray, Cardinals get shut down in loss to Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyler Murray was crunched on the second drive of the game. A rude hello from Seattle’s L.J. Collier and Carlos Dunlap that left Murray with a sore right shoulder. After not being touched by the Seattle Seahawks in their first meeting, Murray quickly knew this time was going to be different. The Cardinals missed a chance to take control of the NFC West, falling 28-21 to the Seahawks. Arizona had an opportunity to sweep the season series from Seattle for the first time since 2009 and hand the Seahawks a third straight loss.