Judge rejects GOP bid to delay vote certification in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected the Arizona Republican Party’s bid to postpone the certification of election results in Maricopa County and dismissed its legal challenge that sought a new audit of a sampling of ballots. Judge John Hanna issued the ruling Thursday with little explanation. Maricopa County is expected to certify results Friday. It’s unclear whether the party plans to appeal the decision. While the GOP said its challenge aims to determine whether voting machines were hacked, no evidence of fraud or hacking has emerged during this election in Arizona. The court ruling comes as the state GOP has pressured county officials statewide to delay certifying election results.