Prescott forest restrictions aim to help nesting bald eagles

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Prescott National Forest officials say part of Lynx Lake will be closed starting next month to provide protection to nesting bald eagles. They say closure restrictions on the east side of the lake including the John’s Tank Trail will be in place beginning Dec. 1. The trail will be closed to public entry from the lake over to the Salida Gulch trail through next June. Forest officials say the federally protected birds are getting ready to begin another breeding attempt this season. The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the trail is too close to the nest. Forest officials say bald eagles have nested at Lynx Lake for the last 12 years.