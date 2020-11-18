Mavs take Arizona’s Josh Green of Australia with 18th pick

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have drafted Arizona guard Josh Green with the 18th pick in the first round. The native of Australia adds a backcourt mate for Luka Doncic as Dallas continues to build around the 21-year-old sensation and fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis. Green moved to the United States and played high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida. Green entered the draft after a pandemic-shortened freshman season at Arizona, where he averaged 12 points per game and shot 36% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6 swingman was a defensive standout for the Wildcats.