Federal Regulators, Arizona power plant agree on resolution

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal regulators say they and the operator of an Arizona nuclear power plant have resolved apparent violations involving safe handling and storage of spent nuclear fuel, which is high-level radioactive waste. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Wednesday that an order resolving the apparent violations involving the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station requires Arizona Public Service Co. to take several steps that the agency and the company agreed upon. The three-reactor plant is located west of Phoenix. The NRC said the operator had failed to adequately analyze the consequences of a hypothetical tip-over of a cask for storing spent nuclear fuel or to properly evaluate a change to the cask storage system.