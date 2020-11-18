Car driver accused of manslaughter after Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a driver has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after she allegedly ran a red light and collided with a motorcyclist. They say the man riding the motorcycle was waiting to make a left turn at an intersection when he was struck by a car about 6 a.m. Police say the man later died from his injuries at a hospital. He’s been identified as 58-year-old Timothy Jensen. Police say the driver, 38-year-old Erin Jaco, displayed signs of impairment and has been booked into jail. It was unclear Wednesday night if Jaco has a lawyer yet for her case.