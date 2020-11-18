Ducey warns of rising infections, but no state mask mandate

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has urged Arizonans to stay safe over the Thanksgiving holiday and to continue wearing masks as the state’s COVID-19 cases continue rising. But he did not implement a statewide mask policy or any other major virus-related restrictions despite pressure from local and state officials. There were over 3,000 newly confirmed cases and more than 50 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. Ducey says the state will roll out COVID-19 testing at three major Arizona airports, more public messages to remind people to wear masks and an order for schools to implement mask requirements on campuses and buses.