Rice & shine: Son of Jerry Rice carving own path at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Brenden Rice is a freshman receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes and the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. He’s not so much trying to follow in his father’s footsteps as blaze his own path. The younger Rice had a memorable day at Stanford last weekend with two receptions for 38 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown on the most open catch he could ever imagine. He envisions being the next legendary Rice one day. His father holds the NFL’s all-time marks for career receptions, yards receiving and total touchdowns.