New Mexico State basketball temporarily moving to Phoenix

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State’s men’s basketball team will temporarily move to Phoenix due to coronavirus restrictions in its home state. Deputy athletic director Braun Cartwright says the Aggies are expecting to be in Arizona for five weeks, but could extend the stay. They are hoping to play their first game next week. Under New Mexico health guidelines, athletic departments currently do not allow full practices, games or workouts exceeding five people. Anyone who travels from outside New Mexico also must quarantine for 14 days.