Maricopa County detention officer accused of assaulting wife

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a detention officer has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Phoenix police say 31-year-old Medardo Sanchez is facing counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a minor, child/vulnerable adult abuse, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. A sheriff’s spokesman says Sanchez is being placed on leave pending the outcome of criminal charges and the internal investigation. Police say Sanchez’ 30-year-old wife called about 6 p.m. Saturday and alleged her husband had assaulted her that afternoon at the couple’s home. Authorities say a forensic nurse examination found the woman’s injuries matched her testimony and she had symptoms consistent with being choked.