GOP seeks to postpone Maricopa County election certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Party has asked a judge to prohibit Maricopa County from certifying its Nov. 3 election results including Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump until the court makes a decision about the party’s lawsuit seeking a new hand-count of a sampling of ballots. The party made the request Monday night after the county revealed officials planned to approve the returns on Thursday or Friday. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon. The county faces a Nov. 23 deadline for certifying results. The lawsuit focuses on an audit of a sampling of ballots required to test the accuracy of tabulated results.