Hearing set Wednesday in Arizona GOP’s election challenge

PHOENIX (AP) — A Wednesday hearing has been scheduled for a judge to hear arguments in the Arizona Republican Party’s lawsuit seeking to change how Maricopa County conducts a hand-count audit of a sampling of ballots as a quality control measure. The party wants the sample measured on a precinct level, rather than among the county’s new vote centers, which let people vote at any location across the county. The audit has already been completed. While Maricopa County faces a Nov. 23 deadline for certifying its elections results, GOP lawyers argue the certification could be postponed until its issues are resolved.